Liverpool seal signing of Ben Davies on long-term deal

Liverpool have officially completed the signing of defender Ben Davies from EFL Championship side Preston North End on a long-term contract.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds on a permanent basis for £1.6million after putting pen to paper on a long term contract on deadline day.

Davies graduated through the Preston academy ranks went on to represent them on 145 occasions, scoring two goals, following his senior debut in January 2013.

The English defender, who was named Preston’s 2019 Player of the Year award, will take the vacant No.28 shirt at Liverpool.

In his first interview with the club, Davies told Liverpoolfc.com: 'I’m obviously delighted to be here.

'It’s a huge opportunity. Obviously, it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came but once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible. I’d be silly to not make the most of it and learn off the players [at the club].

'I’ve never actually been to Anfield and I haven’t had a look around yet. I had a quick look out and had a look at the pitch and it looks like carpet, which obviously you’d expect.'

'I haven’t actually walked out of the tunnel yet, so I’m looking forward to that. Just to be in this kind of atmosphere is brilliant.

'I want to come in and play games to start with, I want to get my foot in the door and make myself a Premier League player rather than obviously a Championship player. And then take it from there really,' he said.

'I know we’ve got some top players here and players I can certainly learn from. Once you get your foot in the door then you’re here as well. Hopefully, I can take my chance and then move forward with it.

'I’m looking forward to coming in and playing in front of everyone and showing everyone what I can do. I’m sure a lot of fans and people don’t know [me], or haven’t even seen me play.

'It’s definitely an exciting time and I think they’ll quite enjoy watching me when I’m playing well.'