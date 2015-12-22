Liverpool set to complete Grujic deal
Red Star Belgrade have confirmed the £5million deal taking teen sensation Marko Grujic to Anfield.
Red Star Belgrade teenage prodigy Marko Grujic will sign for Liverpool after the deal was confirmed by Red Star sporting director Zvezdan Terzic.
Liverpool will play Red Star £5million, with the 19-year-old being loaned straight back to the Serbian outfit.
Terzic said the deal would be wrapped up in the coming days.
"[Liverpool] will pay €7m for him and Red Star will get 10 per cent of the transfer fee if Liverpool sell him in the future," Terzic said.
"Marko will sign a five-year deal worth €1.2m per season at Liverpool and will get Steven Gerrard's number eight jersey."
Grujic has made 21 senior appearances for Belgrade this season, scoring five goals and the highly-rated, 192cm midfield prospect was also part of the Serbia team which took out the FIFA under-20 World Cup in New Zealand this year.
