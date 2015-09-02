Liverpool sign Brazilian youngster Allan

Brazilian teenager Allan Rodrigues de Souza has completed his move from Internacional to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old, who trained with Liverpool during pre-season and represented the Premier League club's Under-21 side in three friendlies, has immediately been loaned out to Finnish outfit SJK until January.

Attacking midfielder Allan joins compatriots Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva at Anfield.

It is thought Liverpool paid around £500,000 for his services.