Liverpool stance on Elon Musk takeover revealed, with billionaire interested in buying Reds

Tesla boss Elon Musk says he wishes to one day buy Liverpool Football Club.

The 53-year-old, who also now owns X, formerly known as Twitter, says he has a close connection to the city and has refused to rule out plans to invest in the Merseysiders one day.

Arne Slot's side are enjoying a season to remember on all fronts. So far, they are top of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League tables.

What has Elon Musk said about buying Liverpool?

Could Elon Musk one day own Liverpool Football Club? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was in fact Elon's dad, Errol, who was asked about the rumoured interest in a radio interview earlier this week. The 79-year-old admitted that everyone would love to invest in one of the world's biggest football clubs.

"I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price," Musk Sr said. When pressed on whether his son would want to buy the Merseyside club, he added: "Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to - so would I."

Elon Musk is a controversial figure to say the very least (Image credit: Brian Lawless)

The Musk family's continued support of British activist Tommy Robinson has continued to taint their interest, with Musk Sr also claiming in the same interview on the radio that he could see Robinson as Prime Minister in the UK.

Elon's total net worth is believed to be around £343 billion, with Liverpool thought to be valued currently around the £4-5 billion mark.

His father said the interest was partly as there was a family connection to the city. "His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family," he added. "So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know."

FSG have divided opinion during their time as Liverpool owners but principal owner John W Henry did clear up sale rumours in February 2023, admitting ending their investment at Anfield was not part of current plans.

"Will we be in England forever? No," he said. "Are we selling LFC? Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool look in relatively safe hands for now and Musk's interest seems purely speculation at this point. The US billionaire does seem a tad hot-headed and he should focus on sorting out the mess that X has become over the past few years first.