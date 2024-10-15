Liverpool star to play for his country after injury - prompting worry from fans: report

Liverpool have been living a charmed life under new boss Arne Slot at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, winning all but one of their opening 10 games across all competitions.

However, that luck looked to have faltered slightly before some of the Reds were released for international duty, with two key stars being withdrawn prematurely against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

One of that duo, according to reports, now looks set to return to action quicker than may have been expected, but there could be mixed feelings from the Liverpool camp.

Argentinian outlet Clarin have claimed that Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could return to action with his national side for their game against Bolivia, having resumed full training with this countrymen earlier this week.

Reports from Liverpool.com suggested that the Argentina international had suffered a groin injury against Palace, a problem that saw him substituted at half-time in that match.

Despite that setback, Mac Allister travelled to meet up with La Albiceleste last week, missing their first contest against Venezuela while he worked his way back to fitness.

He was not the only important Merseysider forced to exit the field against the Eagles, with fellow South American Alisson replaced in the 79th minute with a hamstring issue.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, unlike Mac Allister, did not travel to his national side and is expected to be out for a few weeks. There is worry over fielding the midfielder, given the knock: usually, players are treated with precaution if they have a fitness issue at club level – but Mac Allister hasn't been withdrawn from his international squad.

Argentina drew 1-1 in their World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in their first game of this round of fixtures, and are due to face Bolivia at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday October 15, 9pm local time.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Slot will be pleased to see Mac Allister back in full training, he’ll likely be watching developments in Argentina with more than a hint of nervousness.

There will undoubtedly be fears that the midfielder is being rushed back too soon to assist his national side, especially if he starts, which will do the Dutch coach no favours if Mac Allister aggravates his previous injury.

Mac Allister, along with Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, have established themselves as Slot’s trusted midfield trio, so the Liverpool boss will be eager to get the Argentinian back under his own control at the Reds’ training ground to manage his load accordingly.