Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold 'blown away' by Arne Slot in incredible story that bonded the pair

Not many people expected Arne Slot to begin life in Liverpool so well. It’s hard not to be impressed by how quickly he has the Liverpool squad playing his way or his refreshingly honest and candid post-match interviews.

With 11 wins from 13, the defeat to Nottingham Forest has been the only setback, so it is no surprise to learn that Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he was “blown away” by Slot’s start as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The Englishman, who has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, was speaking to celebrity chef Simon Rimmer when he made the comments, as Rimmer revealed to Radio X.

Rimmer had been part of Liverpool’s Christmas retail campaign and was chatting to Alexander-Arnold when he asked the right-back about what he thought of Slot - who was ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now.

He goes on to explain how Trent described to him that after two weeks of being at Liverpool, Slot pulled him aside during training and asked to have a word with him after the session.

The celebrity chef suggests that Trent then thought he would be getting told off for his defending.

However, Slot proceeded to show Alexander-Arnold clips from Liverpool’s training ground.

Rimmer carries on: “He [Slot] said ‘this is a really good position, if you turn your body eight degrees to the right you’ve got a better chance of making a strong tackle, than the way you stand at the moment.”

Trent then told Rimmer, “I was just blown away, it was all positive.”

Slot’s subtle coaching tips seem to not only have impressed Alexander-Arnold but also worked on the field, with Trent receiving many plaudits for his defensive performances so far this season.

Whilst Alexander-Arnold has not produced as many assists as he may have hoped to this season, his defensive stability is part of the reason for Liverpool having the best defensive record in the league, with just five goals conceded in nine games.