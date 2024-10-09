Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold 'on the verge' of Real Madrid move: report

Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to agreeing a move to 15-time European champions, Real Madrid.

The right-back's current contract expires at the end of the season, with Real Madrid already working behind the scenes on a move to bring the England star to the Bernabeu. Following an ACL injury to Dani Carvajal, there was belief that Alexander-Arnold could make a January switch, and solve two issues in one.

Not only are Los Blancos without their first-choice right-back for the rest of the season, Carlo Ancelotti's side have lacked creativity following the retirement of Toni Kroos. Ranked as the best right-back in the world right now by FourFourTwo, Alexander-Arnold would certainly be a coup for the European champions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to leaving Liverpool, with Real Madrid using Jude Bellingham as a secret weapon in this plan

Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate after the Real Madrid miidfilder's goal for England against Serbia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last summer, Real Madrid beat Liverpool to the signing of Jude Bellingham for around €100 million. The Reds were said to be extremely interested in landing the Stourbridge-born star, only to be outmuscled by the might of Florentino Perez's project.

Bellingham has reportedly been used as a deciding factor in bringing Alexander-Arnold to Spain, too. According to the The Sun, the influence of Bellingham is proving pivotal, as he and Alexander-Arnold are close friends.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is building a new team of Galactico talents at the Bernabeu

This new report says that Alexander-Arnold is “on the verge” of agreeing his move to Madrid, despite hopes from Anfield that they can convince him to remain in the Premier League.

The right-back has started life well under Arne Slot and earned a place in Lee Carsley's England team, ousting Kyle Walker. Alexander-Arnold was awarded two Man of the Match awards during the last international break, after a summer of having to play in midfield under Gareth Southgate.

FourFourTwo expects him to fully to assume the right-back position at Real. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has relayed quotes that may assure Liverpool fans who feel they're in the dark over this saga.

“I've been at Liverpool for 20 years now,” Alexander-Arnold claimed in quotes reported by Romano in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “I've signed four or five contract extensions and none of them have been said in public: this one won't be either".

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a saga that won't be anywhere near close to completion until January by the very earliest, when the player himself can sign a precontract with overseas clubs. There may well be more twists in the tale, however, with Liverpool adament that they can convince Alexander-Arnold to stay.

The 26-year-old is worth €70m, according to Transfermarkt. His current Reds deal ends next summer.