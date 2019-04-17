Liverpool take on Juventus in battle for €25m Bundesliga bargain

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt.

Juventus are also in for the 22-year-old according to Bild, who report that the young German comes with a knockdown release clause this summer.

Leverkusen have struggled at times this season, but Brandt has managed four goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga far – only two players have more this term.

Interested clubs would only have to pay Brandt's €25m release clause to enter negotiations with the player who has long been linked with interest from Jurgen Klopp.

With some fringe players possibly leaving in the summer at Anfield, it's thought that Jurgen Klopp is keen to bolster his attacking options and will try to convince Brandt of a move to Liverpool over Turin.

NOW READ...

Quiz! Can you name all 59 players to score in a Champions League final since 1992?

Liverpool fans are loving Alisson’s latest achievement at Anfield