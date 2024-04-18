Liverpool tipped to go after Crystal Palace star valued at £17 million: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Liverpool have been told to sign an underrated Premier League defender

Crystal Palace celebrate after their opening goal against Liverpool at Anfield.
Crystal Palace celebrate after their opening goal against Liverpool at Anfield. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have been tipped to make a smart defensive addition this summer - over claims they are short at the back.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered damaging home defeats against Atalanta and Crystal Palace last week and have fallen further behind in their hopes for Premier League success this season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1