Liverpool tipped to go after Crystal Palace star valued at £17 million: report

Crystal Palace celebrate after their opening goal against Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool have been tipped to make a smart defensive addition this summer - over claims they are short at the back.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered damaging home defeats against Atalanta and Crystal Palace last week and have fallen further behind in their hopes for Premier League success this season.

Joel Matip has been out of action for most of the current campaign, with youngster Jarell Quansah making up what at times has been a makeshift backline for the Reds.

WATCH | Why Alexis Mac Allister Might Win Liverpool The Premier League

In terms of summer acquisitions, Liverpool have been told Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen would be an ideal option to bring in.

The Eagles centre-back was terrific throughout his side's 1-0 win at Anfield recently, repelling the threat of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz throughout the contest.

“(Andersen) has been fantastic. Really impressive on the ball,” began pundit Jamie Carragher speaking to Sky Sports.

“He was brilliant,” agrees Shay Given, the former Newcastle and Manchester City goalkeeper raving about the Dane’s display. “Andersen is your captain and your leader, organising in front of him.”

“He was picking up really good positions in the goal and again, when you’ve got someone at the back, talking, demanding, moving people around, absolutely fantastic.”

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to HITC, Liverpool are looking to bring in further bodies in defence this summer and Andersen would be a smart signing.

At 27, the Denmark international has plenty of Premier League experience and has been touted as the ideal candidate for Jurgen Klopp's side.

“Now, I [would] like to make (a proposal) where we put him in Liverpool’s team instead of Konate,” ex-Arsenal forward Bendnter recently stated.

“(Konate) is so slow on the ball and has no idea where to play it. There, you can argue for what he is doing there versus the fact that Joachim could play there.”

