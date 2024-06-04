Liverpool boss Arne Slot ready to brutally bin Reds star after just one year: report
New Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be about to make his own mark on the Reds squad
Arne Slot is just getting his feet under the table at Anfield, but the new Liverpool is reportedly ready to axe one of Jurgen Klopp’s last signings.
The Dutchman officially took up the post as Reds boss this week at the start of what will be a summer of transition for the club following Klopp’s era-defining nine-year stint at the club.
Joining Slot will be a new sporting director in Richard Hughes, who joins from Bournemouth and the pair will look to quickly establish an effective working relationship as they move to evolve the squad.
One area that the duo are said to be addressing is the number six position, with the club reportedly working on a replacement for Wataru Endo, who was signed by Klopp last summer in a £16million move from Stuttgart.
The Japan international made 44 appearances across all competitions this season, but Football Insider report that the 31-year-old was only ever a stop-gap for the defensive midfield position and the club will now look to sign a ‘marquee’ new midfielder.
No names are mentioned in the report as to who the club are looking to target, but several players have been linked in recent weeks.
These include Nice star Khephren Thuram, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Porto’s Alan Varela.
After seeing Klopp leave the club this summer, Reds trio Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Adrian are all out of contract this month, while there have been question marks over the future of the likes of Mohammed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.
