Liverpool targeting Brazilian midfield pair in huge summer swoop: report

Liverpool are reportedly targeting two Brazilian midfielders in a sensational summer swoop under new manager Arne Slot.

Slot is leaving Feyenoord to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the Anfield club and the Dutch coach is expected to make a number of new signings this summer.

Midfield is one area he is hoping to improve and the Reds have been linked with two players already operating in the Premier League.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes compete for the ball in a game in April 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to AS, Liverpool have joined the race for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, with Manchester City and Arsenal also both understood to be interested in the Brazilian.

And Calciomercato claim the Reds are also tracking Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who they say is wanted by Italian giants Juventus this summer.

In order to bring in both players, Liverpool would likely have to pay somewhere in the region of £150 million this summer.

Neither club will be keen to sell one of their best midfielders, but Newcastle may have to dispense with one of their most valuable assets after missing out on the Champions League.

For their part, Villa did qualify for the Champions League, but the Birmingham club have a huge wage bill and that could be problematic as they look to strengthen this summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will be able to sign both of these players in the summer window. However, incoming manager Arne Slot is clearly keen to evolve and rejuvenate his squad, a job started by Klopp ahead of his final season at Anfield.

