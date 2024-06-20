Liverpool closing in on historic first signing of the Arne Slot era: report

Liverpool are on the cusp of making their first signing under new manager Arne Slot, with the Dutchman starting to shape his squad.

The Reds are set for a transformational summer after the Jurgen Klopp era drew to a close last season, with big transfers touted. Last summer, Liverpool signed four midfielders and didn't upgrade in any other position – with other positions likely to be the focus of this transfer window.

Former Reds director Michael Edwards is back in charge of transfers at Anfield – with a surprising first deal on the cards.

Michael Edwards (L) has lots of work to do this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Alvin Ayman is set to join the Merseysiders, with This Is Anfield referencing a package of £1.5 million for the teenager.

Ayman is just 16 years old – so it is unclear when the centre-back could actually feature in the first-team plans at Anfield. He is yet to play for Wolves' first-team and also wanted by Chelsea.

Still, this is a move that highlights the direction that the club are heading in post-Klopp to be a leader in hoovering up the best young talent from across the country.

Alvin Ayman in action against Liverpool for Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is certainly a reason for Reds fans to be excited, given that Ayman is a player of considerable maturity for his age – but with such intrigue around this signing comes the need for patience.

It may be a while before Ayman even plays senior football – and Liverpool could loan the youngster out before he plays for them.

