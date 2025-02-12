Liverpool report: Arne Slot transfer decision becomes clearer after failed January bid

Arne Slot is expected to allow multiple players to leave the club in the summer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was said to be 'close' to agreeing an exit for one of his players in January.

Slot - who will oversee his side in the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park this evening - still has high hopes of silverware for his Liverpool team this season. The Merseysiders are already into the final of the Carabao Cup due to be played next month.

Add to that finishing top of the Champions League group-stage table and leading the way in the Premier League, and it's all been pretty plain sailing for the former Feyenoord boss so far.

Who did Liverpool manager Arne Slot try to get rid of in January?

Liverpool's attack has been heavily reliant on the attacking output seen by Mohamed Salah so far. The Egyptian - ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time - has a whopping 44 goal contributions this season.

Add to that Cody Gakpo's knack for finding the back of the net at the right time, it has meant Slot has often been forced into some very difficult decisions regarding his team selection.

It is the future of another Reds forward that has been widely discussed in recent days, with Fabrizio Romano admitting Liverpool turned down a late offer from Al-Nassr from Uruguyuan striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez, 25, has just six goals to his name this term and is often a player who divides opinion. The former Benfica man was said to be 'close' to heading to the Middle East before Slot concluded it left the club no time to find a replacement.

Al-Nassr are said to have held three rounds of direct talks with the player and his representatives, but a final agreement on a proposed move was not reached.

Nunez was said to be open to leaving Anfield given the riches Saudi football can bring. Additional reports have also suggested Slot will allow Nunez the chance to leave the club in the summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, it looks increasingly likely that Nunez will leave Merseyside in 2025 as he just doesn't look like the type of striker to fit Slot's system.

Liverpool are back in action in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, as they take on Everton at Goodison Park.