Liverpool report: Luis Diaz agent in talks with Barcelona, with exit looming

By
published

Liverpool star Luis Diaz looks to have one foot out of the door, with a meeting set with Barcelona

Liverpool star Luis Diaz looks like leaving for Barcelona
Liverpool star Luis Diaz looks like leaving for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz is to meet with Barcelona chiefs in the coming weeks over a move to Catalonia this summer.

That's according to one report, which says the Colombian forward's representatives are looking at an exit for their client. Diaz has spent just a year and a half at Anfield, joining from Porto in the January transfer window of 2022. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 