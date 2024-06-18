Liverpool report: Luis Diaz agent in talks with Barcelona, with exit looming

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz is to meet with Barcelona chiefs in the coming weeks over a move to Catalonia this summer.

That's according to one report, which says the Colombian forward's representatives are looking at an exit for their client. Diaz has spent just a year and a half at Anfield, joining from Porto in the January transfer window of 2022.

While there has been talk that the 27-year-old may not suit incoming manager Arne Slot's style of play, Diaz's father, Luis Diaz Snr, has previously suggested a move to Spain could be on the cards one day for his son.

Arne Slot may lose Luis Diaz this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, journalist Breinner Arteta Canizares has claimed via TEAMtalk that talks between Barcelona and Diaz's entourage have been set, with Hansi Flick said to be interested in the attacker.

With Mohamed Salah still linked with an exit and Darwin Nunez linked with leaving in the final weeks of the season, it would certainly be surprising if Diaz were to exit, too – especially given that he is perhaps the most settled of the three players in Slot's frontline.

In FourFourTwo's view, the move may well have been rumoured for months now but would still be a huge surprise.

Hansi Flick is rumoured to want Diaz at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that Slot has only just arrived at Liverpool and is having to contend with both Salah and Nunez potentially leaving, Diaz would certainly be a player to keep – and with Barça's financial woes still prevalent, it would be a shock to see a player worth at least £60 million to the Merseysiders depart this summer.

Diaz is worth €75m, according to Transfermarkt.

