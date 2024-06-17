Liverpool: Two Mohamed Salah replacements named, with winger linked with exit

By
published

One former Liverpool midfielder believes there are ready-made replacements for Salah if he leaves this summer

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield on November 12, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

With rumours once again circulating that Liverpool Mohamed Salah could be a top target for a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, former Liverpool man Paul Ince has suggested two possible replacements for the Egyptian forward. 

While Salah has hinted he will remain at Liverpool next season after the appointment of Arne Slot as the club's new manager, the Reds may be forced into a decision should another huge bid arrive for the 32-year-old. 

Adrian Back