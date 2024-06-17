Liverpool: Two Mohamed Salah replacements named, with winger linked with exit

With rumours once again circulating that Liverpool Mohamed Salah could be a top target for a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, former Liverpool man Paul Ince has suggested two possible replacements for the Egyptian forward.

While Salah has hinted he will remain at Liverpool next season after the appointment of Arne Slot as the club's new manager, the Reds may be forced into a decision should another huge bid arrive for the 32-year-old.

Liverpool rejected an offer of £150m from Al-Ittihad last summer but with just one year left on his current contract, they may be forced to consider their options if another offer arrives from one of the clubs back by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Potential Mo Salah replacements at Liverpool

Paul Ince has named his chosen replacements for Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think two players could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool,” Ince told BET365. “With Michael Olise, he's a very good kid, he could turn out to be a world-class player but I think he needs another year at Palace to play regular football week in and week out.

“The two players I would pick when they are on their game are Mohammed Kudus at West Ham. I think he's very, very good. My favourite is Pedro Neto at Wolves. If he can just stay away from injuries, I think this player is going to be world class. I really, really do.

“So I hope he gets a lot of time in Portugal in the Euros because he is unbelievable. If Salah does go, I'll be going for Neto. I know the Wolves won't like me to hear me say that being an ex-Wolves player, but those are the two that I'd be looking at.”

Pedro Neto could replace Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kudus enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals in all competitions after signing from Ajax for a fee believed to be £38m. The Ghana international is believed to be attracting interest from a number of top clubs but it is unclear whether new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui would allow the forward to leave.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Neto has also excelled since arriving in England, with his pace and trickery marking him out as one of Wolverhampton’s most influential forwards. However, the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries and last season made just 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.