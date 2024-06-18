Liverpool face difficult away games in opening matches of Premier League season - which could have a huge impact on Arne Slot's tenure at Anfield

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has learned when he will be facing key tests in the Premier League season, with his opening three games throwing up two difficult away trips.

Officially appointed the new Liverpool boss in May, Slot has the unenviable task of replacing fan-favourite Jurgen Klopp.

With Liverpool also competing in the Champions League this season, there's added pressure on Slot and his squad with the introduction of two more fixtures to the group stage of the re-formatted competition. With international breaks scheduled for September, October and November in 2024 alone, Liverpool will have to play the vast majority of midweeks - especially if they progress well in the League Cup, too.

VIDEO: How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

But first, the Dutchman will have to contend with away trips to Ipswich Town and Manchester United in his first three games - difficult tests considering the quality of opposition and other factors.

Indeed, Ipswich fans will thrive off of the visit of Liverpool to Portman Road in their opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League, which will be their first match in the top flight in 20 years. Manchester United, meanwhile, are fierce rivals of the Reds, and will want to show no mercy to Slot and his side. Plus, with Erik ten Hag under pressure - despite having been kept on as manager - their own Dutch manager clearly still has a point to prove.

Slot's first Merseyside derby will fall on December 7, where they face a trip to Goodison Park. But the final five games of the season could have a huge bearing on the Reds' season, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace all awaiting.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixtures

Slot will want to get off to a strong start at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

August 17: Ipswich Town (A)

August 24: Brentford (H)

August 31: Manchester United (A)

September 14: Nottingham Forest (H)

September 21: Bournemouth (H)

September 28: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

October 5: Crystal Palace (A)

October 19: Chelsea (H)

October 26: Arsenal (A)

November 2: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

November 9: Aston Villa (H)

November 23: Southampton (A)

November 30: Manchester City (H)

December 4: Newcastle United (A)

December 7: Everton (A)

December 14: Fulham (H)

Slot will need Salah on top form (Image credit: Alamy)

December 21: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

December 26: Leicester City (H)

December 29: West Ham United (A)

January 4: Manchester United (H)

January 14: Nottingham Forest (A)

January 18: Brentford (A)

January 25: Ipswich Town (H)

February 1: Bournemouth (A)

February 15: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

February 22: Manchester City (A)

February 26: Newcastle United (H)

March 8: Southampton (H)

March 15: Aston Villa (A)

April 2: Everton (H)

April 5: Fulham (A)

April 12: West Ham United (H)

April 19: Leicester City (A)

April 26: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

May 3: Chelsea (A)

May 10: Arsenal (H)

May 18: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

May 25: Crystal Palace (H)

More stories

Premier League 2024/25 fixtures released - details on all 380 games in the new season.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai infuriates Reds fans with 'embarrassing' remarks before Hungary loss.