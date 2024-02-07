Liverpool get the green light for final Jurgen Klopp signing, with club director 'expecting' superstar forward to move: report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can sign off in style with a superb transfer, as the Reds have been given the green light to proceed with a major deal.

Klopp is set to depart Anfield at the end of the season after winning a Premier League, Champions League and both domestic cups, as Liverpool are to usher in a brand new dawn. But with the Reds in transition, there has been a clear plan for a number of seasons for Klopp to bring through younger players who are of use in the next regime.

This could all culminate with one more exciting signing before the German departs at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool are getting younger under Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSV star Johan Bakayoko has long been a target for the Merseysiders, with a report from the Liverpool Echo saying that the 20-year-old is in line for a move. Now, PSV sporting director Ernie Stewart has confirmed that a transfer could be on the cards.

“I don’t think Bakayoko will still play at PSV next season,” he told Dutch outlet Voetbalkrant. “It’s unbelievable what Johan does for someone his age. He’s played 30 great games in the past few months, [for] PSV and the [Belgian national team].”

Before Christmas, ESPN even reported that Salah's absence at AFCON could prompt the Reds to move for Bakayoko in January.

Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko is on the move this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Liverpool could well still move for Bakayoko, plans could change depending on who arrives as manager and what happens with the backroom recruitment team.

The winger is worth €40m as per Transfermarkt.

