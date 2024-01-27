Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk says Jurgen Klopp's departure 'hard to take'

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as manager at the end of the season was "a hard one to take" – but has urged his Reds teammates to make sure their boss goes out with a bang.

Klopp announced on Friday that he would be moving on this summer after almost nine years in charge at Anfield, despite having a contract until 2026.

The revelation came as quite a shock – to the football world and the Liverpool players themselves.

Klopp announced his surprise news at a press conference on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with the Reds' official website, Van Dijk discussed Klopp's impending departure. The Dutchman said: "It's a hard one to take because the manager means so much for us, to me; to the club; to the whole Premier League, I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case."

Van Dijk went on to explain how the German broke the news to his squad, before calling on the team to have a strong rest of the 2023/24 campaign. He continued: "Yeah, he told us in private of course, and all of us were together. Like I said, it's a hard one to take, but our mindset is to focus on business. We have a lot of targets still achieve this year, and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?"

Will the Klopp era end with another Premier League title triumph? (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Premier League takes a backseat for the FA Cup fourth round, Liverpool sit five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the pile – albeit having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

Under Klopp, the Reds have won six trophies, including the 2019/20 Premier LEague title and the 2018/19 Champions League.

