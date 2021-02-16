Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG star makes decision

Kylian Mbappe has committed his short-term future to PSG and ruled out a transfer this summer, according to reports.

The France international has been at the centre of much speculation in recent months.

Mbappe is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022 and there had been talk that PSG would consider cashing in on their prized asset unless he signed an extension.

The Ligue 1 giants remain hopeful that Mbappe will put pen to paper on a new deal.

But Real Madrid and Liverpool are said to have been keeping tabs on the situation.

However, both clubs appear to have been dealt a blow in their hopes of landing Mbappe this summer.

According to Diario Sport , the World Cup winner has decided that he will stay at PSG until at least 2022.

Mbappe is determined to see out his contract with the French side, despite interest from the reigning champions of England and Spain.

The former Monaco forward has not ruled out signing a new deal with PSG, but he looks set to delay a decision about his long-term future.

It is not yet clear how Mauricio Pochettino’s side will deal with this development, as the club may not be prepared to risk losing Mbappe on a free transfer in 2022.

However, PSG will continue to work on persuading the Frenchman to sign a new contract.

"I believe that Neymar and Mbappe will stay, I have a feeling, and will stay a long time at PSG,” Pochettino told RMC in a recent interview.

“And I have no doubts, I am very optimistic. The club is working hard to keep them with us. Ney and Kylian are happy. They are having fun here.”

Neymar is said to be on the verge of signing a new four-year contract with PSG.

