Liverpool transfer news: Reds scout two Porto youngsters during Champions League rout

Liverpool scouts were reportedly keeping close tabs on Porto players Luis Diaz and Fabio Vieira as Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a resounding Champions League victory on Tuesday.

The Reds ran out 5-1 winners in Portugal thanks to doubles from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and a Sadio Mane strike.

It was a brutal night for the home side who, according to the Independent, had two players on the pitch who have attracted interest from the Premier League club.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz played the full 90 minutes, while 21-year-old midfielder Fabio Vieira came on early in the first half and set up Mehdi Taremi’s consolation strike with an excellent cross.

The newspaper says that Diaz, who was joint-top scorer at the Copa America this summer alongside Lionel Messi, is likely to leave Porto at the end of the season and was watched by Liverpool scouts on Tuesday.

His younger team-mate Vieira is considered less developed, but is being monitored as a potential future target after winning Player of the Tournament at the Under-21 European Championship with Portugal over the summer.

It wasn’t the greatest evening for the two youngsters to stake their claim as future Liverpool stars, with Klopp’s men putting on a show at the Estadio Dragao.

But one off night is unlikely to put the scouts off the scent, as both players have shown great promise in their fledgling careers.

Duiz was in superb form at the Copa America, scoring four goals as Colombia finished third, and he has enjoyed a flying start to the league season with five goals in seven games.

He’s already an established part Sergio Conceicao’s side, making 47 appearances in all competitions last season and scoring against Manchester City and Marseille as Porto reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Vieira is a rawer talent but the 21-year-old has featured regularly so far this season and is in the final year of his contract.

