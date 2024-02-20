Liverpool to make wonderkid first post-Jurgen Klopp era signing: report

Liverpool are targeting a wonderkid as the first signing of the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

With Klopp announcing in January that he is stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, work has commenced behind the scenes to try and find his successor.

But while the Reds have signed players such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson under the stewardship of Klopp, the recruitment department hasn't stopped identifying potential transfers as they now begin to target future stars.

Salah is arguably the best Liverpool signing under Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Brazilian outlet Nosso Palestra, Liverpool are considering the signing of Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme, with progress being made in discussions between the two sides.

The 18-year-old starred in his native Brazil last season, making 26 appearances for Palmeiras in all competitions as he broke into the first team and they won the Brazilian Serie A.

Though an attacking midfielder with a strong technical skillset, Guilherme's main attribute is undoubtedly his pace. In the final of the 2022 Copa do Brasil U17 against Vasco de Gama, Guilherme clocked a top speed of 36.4km/h. For context, Kylian Mbappe's quickest official record speed in 36.7km/h, reached during the 2021/22 Champions League season.

Guilherme is both technical and rapid (Image credit: Getty Images)

This means that Guilherme is also capable of playing in wide areas and even as a striker, though his most comfortable position remains in the centre of the pitch. With Lionel Messi as his idol, Guilherme centres his game on dribbling and threading eye-of-the-needle passes through to his team-mates, such as fellow Brazil wonderkid Endrick.

The report suggests that Liverpool would need to pay around £30m to have a chance at landing Guilherme, a hefty price tag considering his age. However, with his Palmeiras team-mate Endrick set to join Real Madrid in the summer as part of a total package worth around £60m, then the Reds might see great value in the 18-year-old.

Plus, with two years still remaining on his contract, Liverpool might want to sign Guilherme early otherwise there's a risk another European juggernaut takes a chance on him.

Transfermarkt values Guilherme at £15m

