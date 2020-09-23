Liverpool versus Arsenal to kick off at 8pm after changes in pub opening times

Liverpool’s Premier League match against Arsenal on Monday night will now kick off at 8pm due to the changes in pub opening hours, the league has confirmed.

The match had been due to kick off at 8.15pm, which would have meant the game was likely to be in injury time when pubs were closing at 10pm, under new Government restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The league also announced that every game over the weekend of October 3 and 4 would be shown live on Sky Sports or BT Sport.

All the matches that weekend will now be behind closed doors after the Government scrapped plans to allow spectators to return to sports venues on a socially-distanced basis from October 1.