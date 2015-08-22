Liverpool to wait on Henderson recovery

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says captain Jordan Henderson will be assessed over the next two days after suffering a foot injury against Bournemouth.

Henderson was forced off at Anfield in Liverpool's 1-0 win on Monday, Rodgers later explaining the midfielder had taken painkillers to play in the match.

With the England international yet to shake off the problem with the bottom of his foot, Rodgers stated he will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

"We're just assessing Jordan day by day," Rodgers said on Saturday.

"He's obviously had the problem with his foot, but we'll see how he goes over the next 48 hours and take it from there.

"There are just one or two players that we'll assess, but hopefully we'll be otherwise unchanged."