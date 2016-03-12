Liverpool will still attack United - Henderson

Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool will attack Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League tie, highlighting his team's momentum as crucial.

A Daniel Sturridge penalty and Roberto Firmino goal saw Jurgen Klopp's men to a 2-0 victory over United in the first leg of the last-16 clash at Anfield on Thursday.

The win was Liverpool's fourth in their past five games and Henderson said he finally felt his team were on a roll.

"You can see the confidence in the team," the captain said.

"We're performing well and we've had some good results of late. That's given everyone a boost.

"We started the game really well and kept it going. We finished very strongly. We’ll take a lot of confidence from that.

"Momentum is a big thing in football and it feels like we've finally got that now."

Despite holding a two-goal lead heading into the return leg at Old Trafford, Henderson insisted Liverpool would attack their rivals.

The 25-year-old called for a repeat performance from his team, who if not for David de Gea could hold an even bigger lead.

"It will be difficult at Old Trafford. I'm sure United will be looking to respond," Henderson said.

"They will be right up for it and they will have nothing to lose. That makes them dangerous so we need to ensure we do things properly and get a good result there.

"We have to go there looking to win the game on the night. We have to approach it like it's 0-0. We just have to focus on reaching the levels we did in the first leg."