Liverpool willing to cut losses and send midfielder back to Germany

The Reds agreed a deal to sign the midfielder in the summer of 2017 but had to wait a year before his £52 million capture from RB Leipzig was completed.

However, the Guinea international has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside and Teamtalk believes Liverpool are willing to take a £10 million loss on the player in the off-season.

Germany’s top two sides, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, are said to have opened talks with the 24-year-old’s representatives about a possible return to the Bundesliga.

Keita has made 21 Premier League appearances this season but has found himself behind the likes of Georginho Wijnaldum, Fabinho and James Milner in the pecking order at Jurgen Klopp’s side.