Liverpool won pretty much nothing in 20 years - Klopp ignores Barca, Madrid comparisons

Jurgen Klopp has "no interest" in Liverpool being compared to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid after conquering Manchester City in the Champions League.

Liverpool qualified for the last four on Tuesday thanks to a 2-1 win in the quarter-final second leg at City, adding to their 3-0 victory at Anfield last week.

Gabriel Jesus gave City the lead in just the second minute, but they were unable to add to it and saw a legitimate Leroy Sane goal disallowed for offside.

Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands at half-time for his reaction to that decision, and Liverpool picked the hosts off in the second half – Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino getting the goals.

But Klopp is eager to avoid any comparisons with other European giants, insisting the Reds need to win trophies for such comments to be valid.

"I have absolutely no interest in comparing us," Klopp told reporters. "Barcelona, Bayern [Munich], Real Madrid; they won everything in the last 20 years. In the same time, we pretty much didn't win anything as a club.

"You will not become a winner overnight – it happens from time to time, but it's a coincidence and a little bit of luck.

"We only can develop. This [Premier League] is unbelievably strong, this competition [Champions League] is unbelievably strong, but I don't care who is in it.

"We are here and we deserved it and I am really happy about that. So far, we fought for each opportunity. To get it and then to use it is so hard, but that's what we will do."