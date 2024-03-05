Liverpool youngster receives lengthy ban for PUNCHING opponent

Liverpool have seen one of their youth players handed a hefty ban from the FA, after he admitted to violent conduct on the pitch.

Matches between Liverpool and Manchester United are generally intense affairs regardless of the age group, and an U18 clash proved no different in January.

In an U18 Premier League North match against Manchester United at the Red Devils' Carrington training ground on January 30, Liverpool were beaten 4-3 in a dramatic affair. However, it's what happened between two opposition players that has sparked the most controversy.

Liverpool defender Luca Furnell-Gill (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the second half, Liverpool defender Luca Furnell-Gill aimed a punch towards Manchester United forward Ethan Wheatley, before elbowing the same player later on in the game during an ongoing spat. Manchester United staff and players reacted vociferously to both incidents, but Furnell-Gill managed to escape the wrath of the referee.

Indeed, the referee spoke to both players during Manchester United's 4-3 win over Liverpool, but neither Furnell-Gill nor Wheatley were reprimanded. Footage captured the whole incident, though, with both clubs and the FA subsequently reviewing what actually happened.

Furnell-Gill later accepted a violent conduct charge by the FA, receiving a five-game ban as a result. The 17-year-old defender hasn't played since the match against Manchester United, missing four games in the meantime.

Two of those were in the FA Youth Cup, which saw Liverpool lose to Leeds United 3-1 in the quarter-finals last Thursday.

Following the incident, Liverpool also dealt with the matter internally. Academy director Alex Inglethorpe contacted Manchester United the morning after the game to apologise, with Furnell-Gill reportedly "extremely contrite", too.

Furnell-Gill has played for Liverpool since U15 level, after joining from Preston North End. He is currently a first-year scholar.

Academy Director Alex Inglethorpe apologised to Manchester United the day afterwards (Image credit: Getty Images)

