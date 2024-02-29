Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah has 'signed contract' for Saudi Pro League side and will LEAVE this summer

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has signed a deal with the Saudi Pro League and will depart Anfield at the end of the season, according to a prominent pundit in his homeland.

The Egyptian King was linked with a move to the Middle East last summer but opted to remain on Merseyside – even after Al Riyadiah reported that he could earn over £150m from two years playing in the Gulf state.

Sky Sports claimed that Liverpool were offered over £200 million for their talismanic forward at the time. It appears the links are not dying down any time soon either, with the 31-year-old still wanted by Saudi Arabia.

Salah could be set for an exit imminently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egyptian pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Mido has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Salah has already signed his contract to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Mido hasn't elaborated further, failing to provide the Saudi club that Salah has allegedly agreed to go to or confirming whether Liverpool will accept a bid from the burgeoning superpower.

With rumours swirling for a long time now, Jurgen Klopp has continually insisted his talismanic scorer is committed to the club. Salah may feel, however, that with the mercurial German coach departing at the end of this season, the time is right for him to make a clean break, too.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Anfield this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Salah exclusively told FourFourTwo that, “it's not all about the money”, suggesting the day he leaves Liverpool will be really sad.

Salah is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt.

