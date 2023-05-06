Liverpool's Mohamed Salah breaks more records with 100th goal for Reds at Anfield
The Egyptian forward gave the Reds a first-half lead against Brentford on Saturday and is now level with Steven Gerrard
Mohamed Salah's first-half goal for Liverpool against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday was his 100th for the Reds at Anfield.
Salah bundled the ball home to give Liverpool the lead after 13 minutes following a pass from Virgil van Dijk.
It brought up a century of goals for the Egyptian at Anfield and also meant he had scored for the ninth game in a row at the Reds' famous home, something never achieved before in the club's history.
Overall, Salah now has 186 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and that means he is level with Reds legend Steven Gerrard.
His next strike will move him up to fifth in the all-time list of Liverpool goalscorers, which is led by Welsh legend Ian Rush on 346.
100 GOALS FOR SALAH AT ANFIELD! ✅🔴 pic.twitter.com/vMrrNW7ZzYMay 6, 2023
Meanwhile, Salah is 14th overall on the list of all-time Premier League scorers, with 139 goals in the competition. Two of those were scored during his time at Chelsea.
Saturday's strike was also his 30th of the season, a total he has now reached in four of the last six campaigns for Liverpool.
In addition, stats app Five Star Football say he equalled former Egypt captain Hossam Hassan's goals record with a penalty in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday, which means he is now the nation's all-time top scorer overall.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
