Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said he is inspired by Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

Buffon has enjoyed an illustrious and storied career, the 39-year-old winning eight Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies, the UEFA Cup and 2006 World Cup with Italy.

The Italian veteran is still going strong but the 2017-18 campaign could be his last, with next year's World Cup set to be his last act.

And Lloris – a childhood fan of Buffon – lauded the Juve captain as the two keepers prepare to go head-to-head at Wembley on the weekend.

"There is something special and it's difficult to describe it, but he's a player who can inspire those around him," Lloris, 30, said.

"Juventus have had so many legendary players and there is still one there in Gianluigi Buffon.

"When I was younger I was completely a fan. He's the kind of player who can inspire you and when I was 15, 16, that kind of player and Iker Casillas as well, they both started so young and that was an inspiration for me. I wanted to start young as well and that's what I did.

"After 16 seasons [at Juve] he shows he has the same ambition and motivation as in the past. To stay at the top at that age means you have to work harder than others and that's why he's the best. In terms of longevity, it's amazing what he's done."