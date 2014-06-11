Lombaerts ready if called upon by Belgium

The Zenit defender faces stiff competition for places in Belgium's backline, with captain Vincent Kompany a certainty to start, and the likes of Daniel Van Buyten, Thomas Vermaelen and Jan Vertonghen all trying to catch the eye of Wilmots.

Ahead of the squad's first training session in Brazil on Wednesday, Lombaerts spoke to Het Laatste Nieuws and declared he would be ready to play.

"The coach has his vision," he said.

"I will have to prepare as if I'm going to play. If something good happens, I'll be ready.

"I have to keep sharp mentally, that is important. When I play, it's good. If not, no worries."

Belgium take on Algeria in their Group H opener on Tuesday, with fixtures against South Korea and Russia to follow, and Lombaerts concedes he knows little about his side's first opponents.

"We're going to watch videos of the Algerians," he said. "I don't know anyone in their team.

"I only know Russian football. As far as I'm concerned, therefore, Russia will qualify. But in second!"