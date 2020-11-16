Lorch faces five weeks on sidelines

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that star player Thembinkosi Lorch is expected to be o the sidelines for five weeks after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

The 27-year-old sustained a knee injury during the Buccaneers 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on

After suffering the injury Lorch was forced off the field after 15 minutes of play and subsequently replaced by attacker Deon Hotto, who completed the rest of the match.

Pirates have since confirmed that they will be without the services of Lorch for five weeks via their official website:

'Thembinkosi Lorch faces up to five weeks on the sidelines after undergoing a procedure on his knee.'

'The 27-year-old attacker suffered the setback in Pirates’ 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership last week.

'Fortunately for the technical team, Lorch’s injury is not a serious one. According to the Bucs medical team, Lorch underwent surgery to remove osteochondroma in the knee. He is expected to make a full recovery.

'Meanwhile, Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that Tshegofatso Mabasa and Bongani Sam have returned to full training after recovering from their respective injuries.

'Osteochondroma is an overgrowth of cartilage and bone that happens at the end of the bone near the growth plate.'