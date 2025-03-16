'Louis Van Gaal was the worst manager I’ve ever worked with in my career. On only his second day in the job, he looked me in the face and said, "I don’t like you": Rafael da Silva on why his Manchester United career came to an end

By Contributions from published

Rafael da Silva and his twin brother Fabio arrived at Old Trafford as teenagers in 2008

Louis van Gaal
Louis van Gaal during his time as Manchester United manager

The arrival of 17-year-old Brazilian twins Fabio and Rafael da Silva to Manchester United in 2008 was one of the more unusual transfers of that era at Old Trafford.

Neither had played for the Fluminense first-team when they moved across the Atlantic, with the British press quickly dubbing the pair ‘the Brazilian Neville brothers', while much was made of the young pair’s speed and attacking potential.

Fabio would make just 22 Premier League appearances for Manchester United during a five-year stint which included a loan spell at Queens Park Rangers, before he left the club for good in 2013 to sign for Cardiff City, while Rafael enjoyed a more fruitful spell at Old Trafford.

Rafael on his instant falling out with Louis van Gaal

Rafael and Fabio da Silva sharing the Old Trafford pitch

Rafael and Fabio da Silva sharing the Old Trafford pitch

He would turn out 170 times in all competitions over a seven-year span, but the arrival of Louis van Gaal - ranked at No.20 on FourFourTwo's list of the 100 best managers ever - as boss in 2014 marked the beginning of the end.

Rafael’s minutes dried up under the Dutchman, with the defender admitting that he endured a tougher time with the former Ajax and Barcelona boss.

Rafael da Silva swapped Manchester United for Lyon in 2015

Rafael da Silva swapped Manchester United for Lyon in 2015

“Absolutely, without a doubt,” Rafael tells FourFourTwo. “He was the worst coach I’ve ever worked with in my career – no question about it. I’ll tell you the reason why: he just looked me in the face and said, “I don’t like you.”

“Can you believe it? The guy wanted me out of the football club on his second day in the job. I ended up playing a few games, but only because Ryan Giggs and some other senior names begged him to let me play.”

Rafael crossed the channel to join Lyon at the end of Van Gaal’s first season with the Red Devils, a move which came about almost by accident.

“Van Gaal stuck me in the reserves with the youngsters,” he continues. “Florian Maurice, who was a scout for Lyon, had come to watch a game because he wanted to analyse Andreas Pereira closely. It was a match against Tottenham and I scored a goal from distance – a beautiful lob.

Manchester United pair Rafael and Fabio da Silva pose with the All Star trophy after a game against MLS All Stars in 2010.

The Da Silva twins pose with the All Star trophy after a game against MLS All Stars in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I played very well that day and Lyon invited me over. Florian said, “I was planning to sign Andreas, but when I saw you playing, I thought we needed you instead.” And that’s how I moved to Lyon. It’s funny to think how the little details change the fate of things.”

After five years in France, Rafael spent a year in Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir, before moving back to Brazil and seeing out his playing days with Botafogo, adding a Brazilian championship and a Copa Libertadores win to a career that saw him win three Premier Leagues and a League Cup with Manchester United.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from
More about stories
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer

'Centre-half is a position where the more experienced you are, the better you get – to get back to the player he is now after that injury has been amazing’: Former Liverpool star in awe of Virgil van Dijk's continued excellence
Caoimhin Kelleher

‘They probably have the best goalie squad in Liverpool history. No one moans if Alisson is missing a game, because the other one produces the same level’: Former Liverpool coach on Caoimhin Kelleher’s vital role
Manchester United win the treble in 1999

Quiz! How much do you remember about Manchester United's treble-winning 1998/99 season?
See more latest
Most Popular
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer
'Centre-half is a position where the more experienced you are, the better you get – to get back to the player he is now after that injury has been amazing’: Former Liverpool star in awe of Virgil van Dijk's continued excellence
Caoimhin Kelleher
‘They probably have the best goalie squad in Liverpool history. No one moans if Alisson is missing a game, because the other one produces the same level’: Former Liverpool coach on Caoimhin Kelleher’s vital role
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, waving
‘Certain people are suited to international football. Sven was, Southgate was, but I think Thomas Tuchel might be more suited to club football like Pep and Klopp’: John Barnes reveals his major Thomas Tuchel fear
England manager Thomas Tuchel
‘Thomas Tuchel's made his name as a cup manager, and they get no bigger than the World Cup. He’s a planner, he’s painstaking, he could be England’s secret weapon’: Emile Heskey's great hope for England's new boss
Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers and Celtic&#039;s Daizen Maeda battle for the ball in an Old Firm match
It's the biggest Old Firm game of the season with Celtic and Rangers squaring off at Parkhead – Right now, there are big discounts on both clubs' current jerseys and vintage classics
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager
‘Thomas Tuchel galvanised Chelsea – he quickly identified which players could fit into a system that would win matches. They were putty in his hands from day one’: Joe Cole on why fans should expect a fast start from the new England boss
English footballers Jamie Redknapp, Mark Wright, Steve McManaman, Ian Rush, John Barnes and Robbie Fowler of Liverpool FC record a cup final song/single ahead of the 1996 FA Cup Final UK, 18th April 1996.
‘Fowler and McManaman were both worse singers than me – disgusting voices. They would have got a buzzer straight away from Simon Cowell’: Neil Ruddock on an iconic Liverpool team trip to the recording studio
Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool hero discusses if Arne Slot's success in his first season is tarnishing Jurgen Klopp's legacy
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United controls the ball under pressure from Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on October 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
‘Manchester United already have the talent at centre-back to climb the table – they just have to protect them with legs in midfield’ Former Old Trafford defender explains how his old club can become consistent again
Interim England manager Lee Carsley
England U21 squad valued at staggering £411m as Lee Carsley makes his return to junior side