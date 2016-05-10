Low happy to see Hummels stay in the Bundesliga

Germany boss Joachim Low is happy with Mats Hummels' decision to stay in the Bundesliga after the defender completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich.

It was announced on Tuesday that Dortmund captain Hummels will re-join Bayern in July after agreeing a five-year contract with his boyhood club.

Manchester United and Chelsea were also thought to be interested in Hummels, but the fact the World Cup-winning centre-back has opted to remain in his homeland is seen as a positive by his international coach.

"If players from our national team are playing in the Bundesliga, it for me shows that it is at least as strong and attractive as the Premier League or La Liga," Low told Sport Bild.

However, Low went on to stress that he had no influence on Hummels' controversial decision to follow in the footsteps of Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski by leaving Dortmund for their biggest rivals.

He added: "I am constantly in contact with the players and of course we talk about many things, but fortunately transfers are not the job of a national coach.

"In this regard, Mats Hummels needs no advice on what he wants in the coming years or where he thinks he will be able to best achieve this."