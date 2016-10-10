Low insists Germany must build on fast start

Joachim Low has called on Germany to continue their World Cup qualifying momentum when they take on Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The world champions have maximum points from their first two games in Group C and are yet to concede a goal having beaten Czech Republic 3-0 in Hamburg on Saturday.

Germany are now preparing to welcome unbeaten Northern Ireland to Hannover, the venue where a match against the Netherlands last year had to be postponed due to a bomb scare, with Low eager to keep his foot on the throttle.

"We played really well against Czech Republic and now we want to build on that," he said on Monday.

"We've mentally dealt with the events from last year in Hannover. We are just focused on the game now.

"Northern Ireland will defend very deep and they have a lot of players who are good in the air.

"None of our players have picked up any injuries and all of them will be able to train in the stadium this evening."

With the likes of Mario Gomez and Max Kruse out injured, Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze was fielded in a central attacking role against the Czechs and impressed Low with his performance.

The head coach added: "Mario Gotze worked very hard against the Czechs and made a lot of runs. I thought it was a good performance from him."

Northern Ireland took on Low's men at Euro 2016 in June, with Gomez scoring the winner as Germany recorded a 1-0 victory.