Lozano: Joining Barcelona would be a dream

PSV star Hirving Lozano hopes to make a positive impression against Barcelona in the Champions League to earn his dream move to the Catalan giants.

Mexico international Lozano has been linked with a switch to Barca and made clear his desire to play for the LaLiga leaders.

Lozano heads to Camp Nou having scored twice in PSV's 7-0 demolition of ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

And the 23-year-old is hoping he can catch the eye again when he takes on Barcelona for Mark van Bommel's side in Tuesday's Group B opener.

"I did well at the World Cup, which meant a lot of teams came to see me, which was nice," Lozano told reporters.

"My agent told me there was interest from Barca. It would be a dream to come to this club.

"But right now I am focused on PSV and enjoying my football. When I was little I had a Barcelona poster in my room.

"It's an important game for me and I want to take advantage of it."