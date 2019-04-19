Lucas back in demand – but does Redmond have Mour to offer?

Another double gameweek for many clubs gives the opportunity to steal a march on your Fantasy Premier League rivals with a well-judged transfer.

Three weeks ago it was Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure who took advantage, with goals in back-to-back games for 19 and 17 points respectively.

The latter will be a popular pick as the Hornets double up again this time around – though a recent hat-trick hero and a consistent Southampton star are ahead of him in our midfield rankings.

Ton up for Lucas

(PA Graphic)

Lucas Moura has returned to Tottenham’s starting line-up with a bang in recent weeks, with a goal against Liverpool and three more against Huddersfield blasting him through the 100-point barrier for the season.

It goes without saying that recurring opponents Manchester City pose a tougher test than the relegated Terriers, though with free-falling Brighton also on the agenda this gameweek there is reason for optimism.

Press Association Sport awards each player in the game a weekly “Transfer Score” out of 100, with form accounting for half of that mark and cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty also considered.

Among midfielders with a double gameweek, Lucas is the man in form and his rating of 95 in that area underpins a total transfer score of 77 – second to Nathan Redmond.

The Southampton winger has two goals and two assists in his last six appearances, helping him to a transfer score of 82, and is a reliable option having started every league game but one this season.

Doucoure completes the podium on 73, aided by low ownership despite his recent form.

Gray area

(PA Graphic)

The Saints actually provide the top pick in all three outfield positions with Maya Yoshida our top-rated defender while Shane Long, with goals in back-to-back games at just £4.6million, leads all strikers with a transfer score of 65.

The second-placed player in that list may hold more appeal, however – Watford’s Andre Gray is just seven behind with a transfer score of 58 and could thrive in the absence of suspended strike partner Troy Deeney.

Gray is owned by less than one per cent of managers, making him a tempting flyer in your mini-league.

Yoshida matches Shkodran Mustafi for the highest defensive transfer score, 70, and is over £1m cheaper than the Arsenal man at £4.1m.

Gunner edges out Gunn

(PA Graphic)

Arsenal’s Bernd Leno has a transfer score of 69, leading the way among goalkeepers with a double gameweek.

Several of the ‘big six’ have two games but Wednesday’s Manchester derby, in addition to “City-Spurs III” on Saturday, depresses the value of their players while the Gunners face Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Saints and Watford, meanwhile, meet at Vicarage Road on Tuesday after facing Newcastle and Huddersfield respectively on Saturday.

That helps explain their players’ appeal – and indeed, Angus Gunn (61) and Ben Foster (58) are Leno’s nearest rivals in goal by transfer score.