Lucas: I preferred PSG's project over Manchester United

Lucas has revealed that he turned down Manchester United in favour of a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January 2013 because he preferred the Ligue 1 champions' long-term project.

The 23-year-old was close to leaving Sao Paulo for Old Trafford three years ago, but eventually opted to snub United for PSG

"I was very close to coming to Manchester United before I signed for PSG," Lucas told Squawka.

"It was honestly my choice to join PSG. I have all the respect for Manchester United, a great club with more tradition than Paris Saint-Germain, but I really liked the project PSG showed me.

"There are several Brazilians in the PSG squad which made a difference in my decision too. You know, I was quite young and it does make a difference to have some compatriots beside you. It helped me to settle down in Europe."

However, the Brazil international still believes he could eventually make the move to the Premier League.

"It's a dream for any player having the opportunity to play in the Premier League. Everybody knows it is the most competitive league in the world. It’s really great to follow it, as you can't predict who is going to win the trophy," he added.

"You don't see this happening in any other place with five or six teams having a real chance of being champions. Maybe one day I'll have the privilege of playing there, but now I'm totally focused on PSG with many goals to achieve yet.

"I've never had a club in England that I liked to follow most. If I can watch a game of the Premier League, I'll do it regardless which clubs are on the pitch. Of course, it's easier to watch matches from the big teams, but there's no special club for me in England."

Lucas has a contract with PSG until June 2019.