Lucas replaces injured Rafinha in Brazil Copa squad

Lucas Moura has been drafted into the Brazil squad for the Copa America Centenario as a replacement for the injured Rafinha.

Rafinha has been troubled by muscle problems since Barcelona's Copa del Rey final win over Sevilla this month.

And the attacking midfielder has been withdrawn from the group, with Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Lucas stepping in ahead of their Copa America opener with Ecuador on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Benfica goalkeeper Ederson is also out of the squad because of a groin injury.

Gremio shot-stopper Marcelo Grohe has taken his place as Brazil attempt to win the Copa America for the first time since 2007.