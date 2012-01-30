Lucho leaves Marseille to return to Porto

The 31-year-old, who was left out of the Argentina squad for the 2010 World Cup, was a key player at Porto from 2005 to 2009, steering them to four Portuguese league titles before leaving for Marseille for 18 million euros.

"Marseille and FC Porto have reached an agreement over the definitive transfer of Argentine midfielder Lucho Gonzalez to the Portuguese club," OM said on their website without disclosing the fee or length of contract.

The 2004 Olympic champion, who has won 44 Argentina caps, created 11 goals in his debut season, helping OM to their first French title since 1992, but his form nosedived afterwards.