Lucy Bronze rejoins Manchester City on a two-year deal

England defender Lucy Bronze has rejoined Manchester City on a two-year deal, the club have announced.

The 28-year-old is back with the Women’s Super League side after leaving Lyon this summer following the conclusion of her contract.

Bronze departed City to join the French outfit in 2017 and helped them win a glut of silverware, including three Champions League titles.

The right-back previously won the WSL, FA Cup and League Cup with City after signing for them in 2014.

She has made 70 England appearances, scoring eight goals, and was key in the Lionesses’ runs to the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and Euro 2017.

She was awarded the silver ball at the tournament last year and was also named UEFA’s women’s player of the year for 2019.

Bronze said on mancity.com: “I’m really happy to be back here at City – I always had it in my mind that I would return one day, and it just feels like the perfect time and opportunity right now.

“I really enjoyed my time in France, but there were so many things that I missed and it’s great to be back.

“I feel like I’m returning as a better leader and person who is capable of bringing similar success to the table here in England both domestically with City and internationally too.

Bronze has made 70 England appearances (John Walton/PA).

“Having already experienced everything that City has to offer as a club, it was a no brainer for me when the offer came in and there isn’t another team in England that I would have looked at.

“There’s nowhere I’d rather be right now than with Manchester City and I’m really excited to see what the future holds with the exciting squad we have here.”

City boss Gareth Taylor meanwhile said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see Lucy return to Manchester City and I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that we’re delighted to have her back at the Club.

“She is an unrivalled talent and her endless individual and team awards only scratch the surface of what a superb player she is, not only at club level, but also internationally with England.

“She joins us off the back of a hugely successful few years in France and being able to add a player of her quality to our already ambitious squad is incredibly exciting.”

City have also this summer signed Bronze’s fellow England international Chloe Kelly and United States duo Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.