Luis Alberto agrees Lazio move

Lazio have completed the signing of midfielder Luis Alberto from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old arrived at Anfield in June 2013 from Sevilla, but has struggled to break into the first team, making 12 appearances in all competitions.

All those outings came in his debut campaign and the Spaniard has spent the last two seasons on loan at Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by Jurgen Klopp, Alberto becomes the sixth new arrival at Lazio during the transfer window, joining the likes of Ciro Immobile, Jordan Lukaku and Wallace in the Italian capital.