Luis Enrique coy over Fabregas future

Barcelona's new first-team manager signed a two-year contract on Wednesday and spoke of restoring the club's attacking philosophy during his first press conference, but was un-moved when it came to the future of his two midfielders.

Fabregas has been linked with a return to the Premier League after struggling to force his way into the starting XI at Camp Nou, and his new manager was evasive when asked about his plans, before revealing he would sit down with Xavi.

"Cesc? We are not getting into all the individual names now," the new manager said when asked about Fabregas.

"We do not have to make decisions now, we have time.

"I know Xavi, he is a friend, ex-teammate. We will sit down and talk, let us wait and see.

However, the former Barca and Real Madrid midfielder was happy to comment on the qualities of Neymar and Javier Mascherano.

"It's clear that Neymar is one of the team's most important players and I'm delighted that he's here," he added.

"(Mascherano) has all the qualities to be captain.

"There will be changes, we'll strengthen the team, good and important players will stay."