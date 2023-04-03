Luis Enrique expresses desire to coach in Premier League amid Chelsea and Tottenham links: 'I would like to go to England to work'

Chelsea are currently finalising their shortlist of managers to take over from Graham Potter in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, after sacking the 47-year-old on Sunday night, and one potential candidate has expressed a desire to work in England.

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique has been out of work since World Cup 2022, and is consequently among the list of favourites to become the next permanent manager at Chelsea.

Speaking last week, amid reports linking him with the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur, Enrique admitted his desire to work in England in the future, though that depended on the right job becoming available.

With both Spurs and Chelsea now seeking a new manager, Enrique could well pitch up at a Premier League ground sooner than expected.

"I follow above all the Premier [League] because I would like to go to England to work," Luis Enrique told Cadena Ser radio on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't go to any team but to one that could do important things, which greatly reduces the number. I don't put my hopes up, really, because there are many candidates.

"I am lucky because my personal life fills me up. That it takes longer, that no offers arrive, well, it is what it is. I would go to a team with possibilities. That doesn't mean that I wouldn't work in Spain."

Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are ahead of Enrique in the bookmakers' list of favourites to become the next permanent head coach at Chelsea, though, with Nagelsmann believed to have a "great relationship" with Blues owner Todd Boehly.

The Athletic reports that Chelsea will thoroughly work through their preferences for the next permanent manager, taking time to ensure the next person to take over is the right fit.

It is therefore unclear whether Chelsea will decide on their next boss before the end of the current campaign, with Bruno appointed interim head coach in the meantime.