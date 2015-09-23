Luiz Gustavo doubtful for Hannover, Man United tests

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking says a knee injury could rule Luiz Gustavo out of this month's fixtures with Hannover and Manchester United.

The midfielder was withdrawn prior to the hour mark in Wolfsburg's 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday after injuring himself in a challenge with Arturo Vidal.

Hecking was unhappy with the display in Munich as Robert Lewandowski scored five times in nine minutes to seal the points in emphatic fashion after Daniel Caligiuri had given the visitors the lead.

And the Wolfsburg boss faces being without Luiz Gustavo for Saturday's Bundesliga visit of Hannover as well as the Champions League trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"It does not look good for Saturday, even for Manchester it could be tight," said Hecking, who also has doubts over Josuha Guilavogui (hand) and Vieirinha (thigh).

"We must see that the inflammation goes down quickly."