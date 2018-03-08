Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku believes Jose Mourinho sees him as a "sergeant on the pitch" at Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of Mourinho's plans this season since joining from Everton for a reported initial fee of £75million, starting 28 of United's 29 Premier League games in 2017-18.

Lukaku has scored 23 goals in all competitions but has regularly been praised by his manager for his work rate and overall contribution to the team.

The Belgium international thinks it is that sort of selfless "solider mentality" that has made him indispensable to his manager at Old Trafford.

"I think the manager in his mind thinks that I'm like his sergeant on the pitch, and that's strange for a striker because it's usually the midfielders," he told Sky Sports.

"I've always worked hard and I'm grateful but at the end of the day, I'm a striker and I have to score goals.

"He has been really good but I think he knows I have that soldier mentality.

"I think the work rate I am delivering to the team is a lot and he knows he can come to me whenever. I will always put the team first ahead of myself and that's something I told him, I said 'the team is the most important thing'.

"The desire to win is bigger than ever since I came to this club, because I always wanted to win and to chase trophies. I always put that in front of my personal objectives and he knows that, and I think that's the reason why I'm playing all the time."

United face fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.