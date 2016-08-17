Luongo returns for Australia's World Cup qualifiers

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has recalled Tomi Juric, Matthew Spiranovic, Massimo Luongo and Mitchell Langerak for Australia's World Cup qualifiers in September.

Postecoglou named a strong 23-man squad on Wednesday for the matches against Iraq and United Arab Emirates, which will begin the Socceroos' third round of qualifying for Russia 2018.

Defenders Josh Risdon and Jason Geria, plus striker Jamie Maclaren and goalkeeper Mark Birighitti have been left out of Postecoglou's squad.

Juric's strong start to life at Luzern in the Swiss Super League - two goals in four matches - has earned the striker a recall, while Luongo returns after missing the Greece friendlies due to the birth of his first child.

Luongo has started in QPR's opening two matches in the Championship, which have both ended in victory.

Spiranovic will be looking for his first international cap since October after 17 appearances with Hangzhou Greentown in the Chinese Super League, while Langerak has started in Stuttgart's first two games in Germany's 2.Bundesliga to get selected.

Australia will host Iraq in Perth on September 1 before travelling to Abu Dhabi to play UAE five days later.

Postecoglou's men topped Group B in the second round of qualifying with seven wins and one loss from their eight matches.

Goalkeepers: Adam Federici (Bournemouth), Mitchell Langerak (Stuttgart), Mathew Ryan (Valencia)

Defenders: Milos Degenek (1860 Munich), Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg), Ryan McGowan (Henan Jianye), Trent Sainsbury (Jiangsu Suning), Brad Smith (Bournemouth), Matthew Spiranovic (Hangzhou Greentown), Bailey Wright (Preston North End)

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion), Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Baniyas), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Tommy Rogic (Celtic)

Forwards: Nathan Burns (FC Tokyo), Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Apostolos Giannou (Guangzhou R&F), Chris Ikonomidis (Lazio), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Robbie Kruse (Bayer Leverkusen), Mathew Leckie (Ingolstadt)