Luton ease to Carabao Cup win over Ipswich

Luton eased into the second round of Carabao Cup by beating League One Ipswich to register the first win of manager Graeme Jones’ reign.

Early on, Harry Cornick came close to an opener, his effort tipped on to the bar by keeper Will Norris.

Luton were in front on eight minutes though, Izzy Brown’s delightful cross headed home by defender Lloyd Jones.

The hosts doubled their advantage after 17 minutes when Elliot Lee was wrestled to the ground inside the area by Josh Emmanuel and he dusted himself down to score the penalty.

Town pressed for a third, Lee denied by Norris after fine work by Brown, while Andrew Shinnie was inches away from 25 yards.

In the second period, Lee curled narrowly off target, but Luton had a third on 55 minutes, Shinnie arrowing a free-kick into the corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Andre Dozzell tested James Shea, the Luton keeper flicking his blast over the top, while Brendan Galloway had to head off his own line.

Ipswich had a goal back on 74 minutes, Armando Dobra’s deflected effort beating Shea to make it 3-1, but they couldn’t stage an unlikely comeback.