Manchester City secure record fourth straight Premier League title

By
published

Man City continued their dominance of English football by making it four titles out of four in the 2020s

Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Bernardo Silva after scoring his side's first goal against West Ham United on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season
(Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City have won their fourth consecutive Premier League title, sealing yet another success with a 3-1 home victory over West Ham on the final day of the season.

Phil Foden's first-half brace and a second-half strike from Rodri got the job done at the Etihad Stadium, as Arsenal's 2-1 home win against Everton was rendered immaterial.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...