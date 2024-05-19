Erling Haaland wins second straight Golden Boot as Manchester City retain Premier League title

The prolific Norwegian is the first back-to-back outright Premier League Golden Boot winner in seven years

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
Erling Haaland has won his second Golden Boot in as many Premier League seasons, having helped fire Manchester City to a record fourth consecutive title.

The Norwegian hitman wasn't quite as prolific as last term – when he exploded onto the Premier League scene by finding the net 36 times, setting a new single-season record – but his haul of 27 goals in 2023/24 saw him finish five clear of second-placed Cole Palmer of Chelsea in the top scorer stakes.

