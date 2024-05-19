Erling Haaland wins second straight Golden Boot as Manchester City retain Premier League title

Erling Haaland has won his second Golden Boot in as many Premier League seasons, having helped fire Manchester City to a record fourth consecutive title.

The Norwegian hitman wasn't quite as prolific as last term – when he exploded onto the Premier League scene by finding the net 36 times, setting a new single-season record – but his haul of 27 goals in 2023/24 saw him finish five clear of second-placed Cole Palmer of Chelsea in the top scorer stakes.

Haaland didn't score as City beat West Ham 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to secure the title on the final day, but he still ultimately proved untouchable in the race for the Golden Boot.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak joined Haaland and Palmer in scoring 20+ Premier League goals this season, netting 21 times (Image credit: Alamy)

The 23-year-old averaged just shy of a goal per league game in 2023/24, hitting a hat-trick against Fulham in September and registering four times against Wolves earlier this month.

But Haaland's most crucial goals came in the form of a brace in City's 2-0 victory at Tottenham on Wednesday night, the result which sent Pep Guardiola's side top of the table ahead of Arsenal heading into the final day.

In scooping another Golden Boot, the former Borussia Dortmund man becomes the first player to win the award outright in successive seasons since Harry Kane for Tottenham in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

With the FA Cup final against Manchester United still to come next Saturday, Haaland is two goals away from 40 in all competitions for the third time in three years – having netted 52 times altogether last term and 41 times in his penultimate campaign at Dortmund.

Remarkably (or not, if you've watched much of Erling Haaland), he's already just 10 goals off 100 for City.

